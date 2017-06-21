Canada
June 21, 2017

Police searching for missing St. Thomas girl

By Reporter  AM980
St. Thomas police
St. Thomas police are searching for a missing fourteen year old girl.

According to investigators, Kelly Scott was last seen around 8:00 am Tuesday morning. She left her home, made a short stop at Central Elgin Collegiate Institute where she spoke with a friend, and then left the school.

It’s not known where she headed next, but she does have ties to the London and Stratford areas.

Police describe Scott as a native female with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She’s five feet two inches tall with a medium to heavy build.

She was last seen wearing brown sandals, black tights, and a salt and pepper coloured top.

Anyone with any information regarding Scott’s whereabouts is asked to call St. Thomas police at 519-631-1224 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

