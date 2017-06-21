Bob Layton Editorial: Does gender affect your vote?

We’re hearing the call for more women to get involved in this fall’s elections.

I’m OK with that.

I work with women who understand the issues facing this city and any one of them would make a great candidate.

Plus, I have sisters and a wife and daughters and granddaughters who are not afraid to speak up and offer a solution when something needs fixing.

While gender does not affect my vote, other things do.

I remember years ago, sending out a questionnaire to school board candidates. I could not find contact information for one and when I called, I discovered that not only did he not have a computer, he had no idea how to use one.

Who knows — school board reports might have looked nice in longhand.

I’d like to know if this fall’s candidates have any thoughts on LRT priorities or balancing Chinatown.

Can they read and understand a financial report? Although, as we’ve seen, common sense can be more important than business experience.

I’d like to see examples of their volunteerism and what they have already done for the community.

Tell me what questions you plan to ask when the candidate of any gender comes knocking.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.