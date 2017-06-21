Vegas Golden Knights highlight new NHL jersey reveal

The first jersey for the Vegas Golden Knights highlighted the reveal of new, Adidas-designed uniforms for all 31 NHL teams on Tuesday.

The reveal came on the eve of the NHL awards and the expansion draft, which will see the Golden Knights select one player from each of the league’s 30 other teams and put a minimum of 20 players under contract to form its inaugural roster.

The team must have 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies.

Here are the Golden Knights’ jerseys:

Both jerseys that we will wear in our inaugural season. #VGKFirstJersey pic.twitter.com/NYj3zDQmdZ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 21, 2017

The uniforms are being revealed as part of what the NHL and Adidas call the “ADIZERO Authentic NHL” jerseys.

The league announced in 2015 that it had signed a seven-year deal with Adidas to design the teams’ jerseys, replacing Reebok, which had made its uniforms since 2005, according to Fortune.

Vegas Golden Knights coverage on Globalnews.ca:

Unlike Reebok, Adidas’ line of uniforms will not feature an alternate third jersey, The Hockey News reported earlier this year.

Here are all the new jerseys:

And here are the new jerseys that will be worn by Canadian teams:

Calgary Flames

Edmonton Oilers

Montreal Canadiens

Découvrez notre nouvel uniforme! Check out our new jersey 👀 @adidashockey pic.twitter.com/PKSNtHTwvF — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 21, 2017

Ottawa Senators

A look at the @adidashockey adaptation of the #Sens jersey that was just unveiled in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/lpumJJhctQ — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) June 21, 2017

Toronto Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks

Winnipeg Jets