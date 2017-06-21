Vegas Golden Knights highlight new NHL jersey reveal
The first jersey for the Vegas Golden Knights highlighted the reveal of new, Adidas-designed uniforms for all 31 NHL teams on Tuesday.
The reveal came on the eve of the NHL awards and the expansion draft, which will see the Golden Knights select one player from each of the league’s 30 other teams and put a minimum of 20 players under contract to form its inaugural roster.
The team must have 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies.
Here are the Golden Knights’ jerseys:
The uniforms are being revealed as part of what the NHL and Adidas call the “ADIZERO Authentic NHL” jerseys.
The league announced in 2015 that it had signed a seven-year deal with Adidas to design the teams’ jerseys, replacing Reebok, which had made its uniforms since 2005, according to Fortune.
Vegas Golden Knights coverage on Globalnews.ca:
Unlike Reebok, Adidas’ line of uniforms will not feature an alternate third jersey, The Hockey News reported earlier this year.
Here are all the new jerseys:
And here are the new jerseys that will be worn by Canadian teams:
Calgary Flames
Edmonton Oilers
Montreal Canadiens
Ottawa Senators
Toronto Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks
Winnipeg Jets
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.