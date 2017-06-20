Sports
June 20, 2017 10:20 pm

Officially orange! Edmonton Oilers unveil new home jerseys

By Radio Host  630CHED

The Oilers will wear orange at home every game starting in the fall.

Credit: Edmonton Oilers/NHL
The Edmonton Oilers are going orange full-time.

After wearing orange alternate jerseys at home over the last two seasons, the Oilers will wear orange as their primary colour at Rogers Place starting in 2017/18.

The orange jersey was originally intended to be used only during the final season at Rexall Place in 2015/16. Because of its popularity, it was brought back as an alternate jersey for the debut season at Rogers Place.

The new orange sweater is a bit different from what fans saw the past two years. The striping pattern is slightly different, and the blue on the shoulders is darker. There’s also a thin band of white around the collar.

The Oilers will no longer have a blue jersey.

