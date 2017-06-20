Firefighters enjoy a rare break from battle against Portuguese forest fire

This image of firefighters catching Zs wherever they can is prompting an outpouring of support.

The firefighters are battling a massive blaze in Portugal, which has killed 64 people so far.

It’s the deadliest forest fire the country has seen.

READ MORE: Canadair water-bomber reportedly crashes battling deadly Portugal wildfire

Firefighter Pedro Bras took the images, which show his exhausted colleagues lying on their coats as they take a break on June 18.

The fire started around 200 kilometres northeast of the capital Lisbon on Saturday, spread rapidly, killing many people in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

There are currently more than 2,000 firefighters battling the blaze.

“The image speaks for itself,” the caption reads on Respeito pelos bombeiros’ (Respect for firefighters) Facebook page.

Others took to Twitter, calling them “heroes.”

portugal's firefighters resting, this just broke my heart pic.twitter.com/dKMHBf0WvC — matilde (@softseulgi) June 20, 2017

These real life superheroes are risking their lives as we speak..90% of Portugal's "bombeiros" are volunteer..❤#PrayForPortugal pic.twitter.com/ak7Y6OtF6S — #RezarPorPortugal (@hab4lyf) June 19, 2017

Firefighters resting amid Portugal fires. Number of fatalities escalating pic.twitter.com/gzLOb0zRyK — Max Foster (@MaxFosterCNN) June 18, 2017

The images are reminicent of the Fort McMurray wild fire, where a similar picture went viral last year. That picture showed shows several exhausted firefighters lying on the lawn of a house, on their first break in over 24 hours.

—with files from Andrew Russell