Metropolis World Congress sees Montreal host mayors from around the world

Mayors from cities across the world were in Montreal for the Metropolis World Congress. As Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was invited to take part Tuesday, in a panel discussion on the role of cities as drivers of change and partners of national governments.

Mayors from around the world are in Montreal for the Metropolis World Congress.

It’s the 12th edition of a conference that focuses on how cities are tackling global issues such as climate change.

The event includes 140 mayors and around 1,000 delegates.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke as part of a panel discussion that included Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

They focused heavily on climate change, the integration of new immigrants and terrorist attacks.

The congress runs until Thursday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left to right, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre take part in a discussion at the XII Metropolis World Congress Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Montreal.

Metropolis is an association of major cities and metropolitan areas, according to its website.

It describes itself as “a hub and platform for metropolises to connect, share experiences and mobilize on a wide range of local and global issues, in addition to being the focal point of worldwide expertise on metropolitan governance.”

