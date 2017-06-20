BC Nurses’ Union has a new president

There are more developments at the top of the BC Nurses’ Union, as the Vice President, who had been acting in the president’s role since May, is now officially in charge.

According to an email sent to staff workers by the Director of Legal Service, Umar Sheikh, Christine Sorensen has now taken on the role of president.

Former president Gayle Duteil had been away from the role and on sick leave since May.

This has not been the only change at the top in recent weeks; Executive Director Gary Fane was also put on leave in May after allegedly making inappropriate remarks.

This also follows three would-be executive candidates who had been blocked from running in the recent union vote. That saw both Duteil and Sorensen acclaimed in their roles, however that matter went before the Labour Relations Board and is now going to arbitration.

According to the Memorandum of Settlement, arbitrator Tom Hodges has the power to order a new election.