COMMENTARY: Dog owners need to be trained

Why is it dog owners feel it is okay to let their dog do their business on your lawn?

Yes, most do stoop and scoop, but that’s not the point.

The urine, especially from female dogs, kills the grass and leaves dead spots.

You just have to look at my neighbour’s yard to realize that.

READ MORE: Why you should think twice before sharing a video of a dog walking on its hind legs

Dog walkers in my hood have those extendable leashes which let the dog walk almost right up to your front door.

Since when is that okay?

Just because you’re standing on the street doesn’t mean your dog has a right to my lawn or garden.

When I was a kid walking my dog, we were taught to keep our animal off people’s property, unless invited.

It’s not as if there isn’t plenty room for your dog to walk without using someone else’s lawn as your pet toilet.

READ MORE: Missing dog found in Hamilton after it was placed on wrong WestJet plane

Use your own lawn!

Would you like me to pee on your lawn?

This isn’t the fault of the pet, but owners who haven’t been trained properly in the responsibilities of dog ownership.

Perhaps the license, leash and muzzle, should be on the owner, not the dog.