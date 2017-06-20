Okanagan forecast
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:
A lack of incoming weather systems will keep us sunny and dry through the next few days.
Signs are now pointing to a strengthening ridge over our region this weekend, bringing hot and sunny conditions starting Saturday.
Wednesday’s daytime high range: 20 to 27C
~ Duane/Wesla
