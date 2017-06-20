Weather
Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, June 20, 2017  – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

A lack of incoming weather systems will keep us sunny and dry through the next few days.

Signs are now pointing to a strengthening ridge over our region this weekend, bringing hot and sunny conditions starting Saturday.

Wednesday’s daytime high range:  20 to 27C

~ Duane/Wesla
