Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

A lack of incoming weather systems will keep us sunny and dry through the next few days.

Signs are now pointing to a strengthening ridge over our region this weekend, bringing hot and sunny conditions starting Saturday.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 20 to 27C

~ Duane/Wesla