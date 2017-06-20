Crime
Suspect in Red Deer homicide in 2015 no longer facing charges

By News Director  Newstalk 770

One of three men accused in a Red Deer homicide is no longer facing charges.

Andrew Werth, 22, was originally facing charges of manslaughter and accessory after the fact to murder in the death of Alan Beach.

He was found stabbed at a business in the Village Mall in November 2015.

Following a preliminary hearing this week, the counts against Werth have been “discharged.”

At that same hearing, Bill Georgopoulos, 36, was ordered to stand trial on the charge of manslaughter and will be in court again on July 10th.

A third man, Daniel Boyd Sawyer, 32, faces a count of second-degree murder in Beach’s death.

He is expected to go to trial on that charge in November 2018.

