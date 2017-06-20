Man pleaded guilty for impaired driving death of Tanner Kaufmann

A man who was more than three times over the legal blood alcohol limit has plead guilty in a Regina courtroom Tuesday afternoon for the death of Tanner Kaufmann.

Colby Heid who was 19 at the time of the killing has pleaded guilty to driving over .08 causing an accident, resulting in death.

Heid was driving down Pasqua Street extension grid road, south of Zehner Road on September 4, 2016 when he struck Tanner Kaufmann going 79 km/h.

Kaufmann was out that evening walking his five-month-old German short-haired pointer named Macy, who also died in the collision.

