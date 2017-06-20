Toronto man faces additional charge after allegedly failing to disclose HIV status to sexual partners

A Toronto man is facing an additional charge after he allegedly failed to disclose his HIV status to a second partner.

In the two reported incidents, police said the suspect engaged in intimate relationships with male partners after having met them online through a personal ad or dating website.

The suspect was diagnosed with HIV in February 2011, according to Toronto police.

In July 2011, police said the suspect met a 24-year-old man online through a personal ad and reportedly engaged in an intimate relationship.

Ala Al Safi, now 27, was charged on Monday with aggravated sexual assault.



Safi was previously charged by Toronto police on April 10, 2017 in connection with an incident dating back to a few months prior.

Toronto police said in December 2016, the suspect met a 21-year-old man through an online dating website and reportedly engaged in an intimate relationship.

It’s alleged on both encounters, the man failed to disclose his HIV status to his partners. As a result, both victims have since been diagnosed with HIV.

Police are concerned there may be other victims and urge anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).