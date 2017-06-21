COMMENTARY: Matthews and Babcock set to enter Leafs lore

It’s the night hardcore hockey fans have been waiting for.

The Vegas Golden Knights will unveil their inaugural roster during Wednesday night’s NHL Awards Show, and will appropriately do so in the Sin City.

Despite some solid players being available for the expansion draft, GM George McPhee has agreed to a handful of side deals with other teams.

It should be interesting to say the least.

But I’m also interested in seeing the awards themselves, primarily because I have a rooting interest for the first time in a long, long time.

The last time a player on the Toronto Maple Leafs won a major NHL award was in 2002-03 when Alexander Mogilny took home the Lady Byng Trophy for Gentlemanly Conduct.

No offence, but being awarded the most friendliest hockey player award isn’t the shiniest badge of honour, but that might be my testosterone taking over.

Former Leafs captain Mats Sundin was given the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2008-09, honouring a player who exemplifies leadership on and off the ice.

But again, that’s not in the same league as the Hart Trophy (regular season MVP), Art Ross (most points in the regular season) or the Frank J. Selke (best defensive forward).

Doug Gilmour won the Selke in 1992-93, the same year the late Pat Burns earned the Jack Adams Award as the top coach in the NHL.

They remain the only two members of the Leafs’ to win those trophies.

Which brings me back to Wednesday’s NHL Awards Show and the latest Leaf to win some hardware.

Auston Matthews is a shoe-in for NHL rookie of the year after leading all first-year players with 40 goals and 69 points.

Yes, Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine and Columbus’ Zach Werenski had great campaigns, but Matthews was a force all season long and was just as dynamic in the Leafs’ first round playoff series against Washington.

If and when he wins the award, Matthews will become the 10th Maple Leafs player to win the Calder Trophy and the first since Brit Selby in 1965-66.

Interestingly enough, I think Toronto’s Mike Babcock will win the Jack Adams, almost a quarter century after Burns did, after resurrecting the last-place Leafs and guiding a bunch of rookies to a 95-point season and a playoff spot.

It appears the stars are aligned for Matthews and Bobcock to enter Maple Leafs lore.