Saskatoon weather outlook – cold front crashes in to kick off summer

Cold front crashes through bringing a tumultuous start to summer with 70 km/h wind gusts possible.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Saskatoon fell back to 7 degrees overnight before warming up into the low teens by morning under mostly cloudy skies.

Southeasterly winds picked up to around 20 km/h during the first half of the day, which helped warm temperatures up to 20 degrees before noon.

The final afternoon of spring will finish off on a seasonal note with our average daytime high for this time of the year of 23 degrees being reached under mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight

The system that pushed the clouds in from the west today will swing through this evening just as summer officially begins at 10:24 p.m. tonight.

The first few hours of summer will be tumultuous, with a cold front crashing through, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms around midnight and overnight as we cool down to low double digits.

Wednesday

Winds will blow around 50 km/h with gusts upwards of 70 km/h on the first full day of summer on Wednesday behind the cold front, ushering in much cooler conditions with a high around 17 degrees or so.

The question of the day will be the cloud cover – it looks like the city will be on the edge of the cloud deck, so it could be anywhere from partly cloudy to completely overcast during the day.

Thursday-Friday

We get into some wrap around rain and cloud cover on Thursday behind the system with a cool northwesterly wind continuing, keeping our afternoon high in the mid-teens.

Some lingering cloud and residual shower activity may take its time moving out on Friday as well with an afternoon high struggling to get out of the mid-teens once again as a slightly lighter, but northerly wind sticks around.

Weekend Outlook

Relief from the tumultuous conditions moves in this weekend as high pressure helps carve out some sunshine and bring daytime highs back into the low 20s.

