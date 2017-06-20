bald eagle
Eagle captured on camera stealing fish off B.C. boat

Check out this video of B.C. wildlife at play. Ashton Phillips of Kyuquot, B.C. shared this video with Global News of a sneaky eagle stealing the salmon he was going to use as halibut bait.

B.C. resident Ashton Phillips was on a fishing trip recently when he got up close to a majestic bald eagle.

Phillips was fishing for halibut in Kyuquot, located on Kyuquot Sound on northwestern Vancouver Island, last Friday when he placed some salmon on the rear of the boat to use as bait.

Well an eagle also saw that piece of fish and decided he wanted it for himself.

Next thing Phillips knew, the eagle swooped down, grabbed it and flew away.

Luckily, he was able to capture the eagle’s flight on camera and slow it down so viewers could see every move the eagle makes.

Phillips uploaded it to his Facebook page where it has received 815,000 views and counting.

 

