Eagle captured on camera stealing fish off B.C. boat

B.C. resident Ashton Phillips was on a fishing trip recently when he got up close to a majestic bald eagle.

Phillips was fishing for halibut in Kyuquot, located on Kyuquot Sound on northwestern Vancouver Island, last Friday when he placed some salmon on the rear of the boat to use as bait.

Well an eagle also saw that piece of fish and decided he wanted it for himself.

READ MORE: Bird experts surprised after bald eagle ‘adopts’ red-tailed hawk on Vancouver Island

Next thing Phillips knew, the eagle swooped down, grabbed it and flew away.

Luckily, he was able to capture the eagle’s flight on camera and slow it down so viewers could see every move the eagle makes.

Phillips uploaded it to his Facebook page where it has received 815,000 views and counting.