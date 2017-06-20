A minimum legal age for cellphones? Expert says that isn’t the solution

A Colorado father of five bought his two youngest sons cellphones last year, and it’s a decision he evidently regrets.

Tim Farnum told The Washington Post that the devices have made his sons, aged 11 and 13, moody and reclusive. The father was so distraught by the changes in his sons’ behaviour that he decided to form a non-profit organization called Parents Against Underage Smartphones (PAUS).

The group has launched a ballot initiative to create a minimum legal age for sales of smartphones.

Farnum likened smartphone usage to smoking or drinking alcohol.

“We have age restrictions on all those things because they’re harmful to kids. This is no different, in my opinion.”

If the initiative receives 300,000 signatures from registered voters before November 2018, Colorado would inch closer to becoming the first state to ban children under 13 years of age from owning smartphones, the Coloradoan reported.

The onus would be on smartphone retailers, who would have to ask about the primary user’s age before making a sale. Any violations would result in a minimum fine of $500.

Statistics from a Canadian media awareness group suggest that many children are younger than 13 when they get their first phone.

A 2014 survey by MediaSmarts revealed that about a quarter of Grade 4 students in Canada have their own cellphone, when they’re usually nine years old. About 52 per cent have a phone by Grade 7, when students are typically 12 to 13 years old.

An expert from the organization says that number is likely higher in 2017 — but that doesn’t mean banning youth from cellphones is a good idea.

“I think in general, heavy-handed approaches are unlikely to work,” said Matthew Johnson. “This is something that should primarily be left up to parents.”

Johnson added that many kids have a “perfectly legitimate” reason for owning cellphones, such as long commutes to school.

And even at school, Johnson said smartphones have the potential of being “tremendous learning tools,” given that children, parents and teachers are educated on how to properly use the devices.

While cellphone usage has its benefits, screen time also has its disadvantages for young children. In June, the Canadian Paediatric Society released recommendations for limiting screen time for children, suggesting that kids under two years of age shouldn’t get any time at all.