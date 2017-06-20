Calgary Stampede

Health
2017 Calgary Stampede: chef Christine Cushing to teach cooking tutorial

By Online Reporter  Global News

Chef Christine Cushing poses for a photo during an interview in Toronto on Wednesday, September 23, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Canadian chef Christine Cushing is among those set to join the Calgary Stampede’s Kitchen Theatre this year.

The Kitchen Theatre, set up in Stampede Market Hall A in the BMO Centre, offers cooking shows and competitions.

Cushing will host An Evening with Christine Cushing on Tuesday, July 11 at 6 p.m.

During the event, Cushing will provide a private cooking tutorial for guests. Tickets, which are available on Ticketmaster, include a glass of wine, appetizers and a special gift from Cushing.

“Having a chef of her calibre give a cooking demonstration at our event is an honour, and those who are culinary-inclined won’t want to miss out,” Western Showcase marketing co-ordinator Pam Conlin said in a Tuesday news release.

“We also have a number of other new and returning events happening at Kitchen Theatre that are sure to be crowd pleasers for culinary food lovers,” Conlin noted.

Other events at the Kitchen Theatre include a duelling chefs competition, cowboy cook-off and a police and firefighter cook-off.

