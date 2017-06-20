Man wanted in connection with east-end sexual assault: police
Police are searching for a man in connection with a sexual assault in the city’s east end last Friday.
Toronto police said a man allegedly assaulted a 21-year-old woman in the Danforth Avenue and Main Street area around 8 a.m.
He is described as being in his early 30s, approx. 6′ with a muscular build. At the time, he was wearing a black baseball hate, a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans and was carrying an orange backpack.
Police have released security camera images of the man.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
