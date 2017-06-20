Amazon Canada to hire additional 200 workers at Toronto office
A A
TORONTO – Technology giant Amazon Canada announced Tuesday that it will hire an additional 200 workers at its downtown Toronto office.
The new positions will include software developers, engineers and programmers.
READ MORE: Amazon enters grocery store market with $13-billion Whole Foods deal
The office already employs 600 workers.
Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and a number of Amazon officials were on hand for the announcement.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.