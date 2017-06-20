Traffic
June 20, 2017 7:14 am
Updated: June 20, 2017 7:16 am

Crash closes northbound Hwy. 404 in Markham

By Web Producer  Global News

A crash closed northbound Hwy. 404 in Markham on June 20, 2017.

Jason Scott/Global News
Northbound Highway 404 in Markham is closed following a crash between a tractor trailer and two other vehicles early Tuesday morning.

The collision happened around 3:30 a.m. at 16th Avenue just south of Major Mackenzie Drive.

There are no reports of any serious injuries.

The northbound lanes remain closed as crews clear the scene.

There’s no word yet when the highway will fully reopen.

