For $84K, family seeks nanny to live in ‘haunted’ house in small Scottish village

A family in Scotland is seeking someone to work in as a live-in nanny in their historic home in a small village in the Scottish Borders.

For £50,000 per year (C$84,186.67), the nanny’s job will be to look after two kids, aged five and seven years old, for up to four nights per week because the parents are often away for work, an ad posted on Childcare.co.uk said.

The nanny will have a room to themselves, with an en-suite bathroom and a private kitchen, and enjoy 28 days of holiday per year, not including bank holidays.

There’s just one catch: the house may be haunted.

In the ad, the family explained that they have gone through five nannies in the past year, and all of them have left due to “supernatural incidents” that have included “strange noises, broken glass and furniture moving.”

The family admitted they were told the home was haunted when they bought it 10 years ago, but they went ahead and bought it anyway.

“We haven’t personally experienced any supernatural happenings, as they have been reported only while we’ve been out of the house,” the ad said.

“But we’re happy to pay above the asking rate, and feel it’s important to be as up-front as possible to find the right person.”

The Daily Telegraph confirmed that the ad was real.

“When we saw the advert we were stunned,” Childcare.co.uk CEO Richard Conway was quoted saying.

“Some of the guys at HQ were skeptical but after talking to the family and their previous employees we realized it was a genuine position.

“The family has assured us that no harm has come to anyone living in the house, however the nanny will have to have a strong disposition.”