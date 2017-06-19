Winnipeg Police searching for missing Methadone

WINNIPEG — Police are asking the public to keep their eyes open for four missing bottles of Methadone 115mg.

Officers say that the bottles went missing on June 16 or 17th.

Winnipeg Police say in a release that the meds pose a significant risk if they are ingested, and if it’s located to call them at 204-986-6222.

Methadone is used most commonly to treat addiction to other opioid drugs such as heroin.