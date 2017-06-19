Montreal firefighters take to the streets to raise funds for flood victims

After the May floods damaged many homes in Montreal, firefighters are lending a helping hand again.

Approximately 2,400 firefighters are expected to take part in the fundraising initiative.

“It’s part of our job to help people so, for us, it’s nothing,” Vincent Lepage, firefighter, said.

Firefighters from Station 51 in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue are collecting money for victims of the recent floods. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/4Ci0BwWt11 — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) June 19, 2017

The idea to collect came from Yann Lefebvre, captain of Station 51 in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

He says once he pitched the idea both the city and union jumped on board.

“Now that the rollback has happened basically everybody, the army has gone back, police has gone back, fire has gone back, we realize that there’s a great need for many, many people,” Lefebvre said.

The money will be given to the Red Cross who will then distribute the funds accordingly.

Money is expected to help with temporary housing and replace any items not covered under Quebec’s financial aid program.

“Even if the water is not still there, the people still need help and need money to rebuild their homes,” Lepage said.

Collecting funds doesn't stop Monday for firefighters. They'll be back out on Friday. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/8mo4xw4TYV — Matt Grillo (@MGrilloGlobal) June 19, 2017

Lefebvre says collecting funds doesn’t stop after Monday.

Firefighters are expected to be out on Friday as well.

“All the grief that we saw also motivated me to propose this idea,” Lefebvre said. “We just want to raise as much money as possible.”