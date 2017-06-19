Sentencing for wild West Kelowna police chase

A man who claimed responsibility for an armed takedown on the W.R. Bennett Bridge on January 12 has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Thirty-three-year-old Ryan Regan was arrested after fleeing from police in Penticton.

Dashcam video obtained by Global Okanagan shows his vehicle blowing past an RCMP roadblock, hitting one of the cruisers as it goes by.

The pursuit ended when the car was boxed in by an alert transport truck driver on the bridge.

Regan pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, assault with a weapon and flight from police.

In court on Monday, Regan blamed his actions on a serious drug addiction.

“I don’t know where my head was at, I really don’t,” Regan said in court. “The adrenalin was so high and that’s what happens when I’m doing crystal meth and I have no control over it.”

The judge handed Regan two years incarceration for his pursuit-related crimes and one year consecutive for possessing a stolen pickup five days earlier.

Regan’s co-accused, 25-year-old Michael Dennison, was sentenced to six months in jail, but after credit for time served, will only spend an additional 75 days in jail.