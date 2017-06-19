John Oakley Show – Monday June 19, 2017

Hope you had a great weekend! Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the John Oakley Show from your Monday afternoon commute. Hear it again now!

How does our justice system deal with people who kill with their cars?

Hundreds of Canadian pedestrians and cyclists are killed by vehicles every year. Following a network wide investigation by reporters across the country, Carolyn Jarvis, Global News Investigative reporter says the answer is startling.

Quebec man found guilty of attempting to leave country to join Islamic State

Ismael Habib has been found guilty on Monday of attempting to leave the country to participate in activities of a terrorist group – a conviction that carries a maximum 10-year sentence. AM640 Analyst Lorne Honickman details the case and what type of sentence the man might get.

Ontario doctors go to court to keep OHIP billings secret

The information and privacy commissioner ordered the public disclosure of the top billers’ identities, along with amounts each receives in payments from OHIP. President of Concerned Ontario Doctors, Dr. Kulvinder Gill, says that doctors shouldn’t have to disclose the information because they are not public employees but rather contractors.

