SAIT instructor becomes 3rd in Canada to earn master chef designation

A Calgary man is one of only three people in Canada to be certified as a master chef.

Michael Allemeier, who is an instructor at Calgary’s Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), received the prestigious certified master chef (CMC) designation over the weekend.

“Let me tell you, the examination process is extremely rigorous,” Allemeier said about the program, which is offered by the Canadian Culinary Federation through Humber College.

“It really pushes you. Not only is it a test of the craft and the discipline, but it’s very much a test of the individual as well,” he added.

It took Allemeier four years to complete the intensive program, which was first rolled out in 2011.

He completed it while continuing to teach classes at SAIT’s culinary institute.

The only other Canadians to have received the designation are Judson Simpson, executive chef of food services at the House of Commons, and Tobias MacDonald, an instructor at Vancouver Community College.

LISTEN: Michael Allemeier earns prestigious Master chef designation

“It really kind of wraps up all the disciplines within one giant discipline,” he added. “The master, at the end of the day, is the top of the pyramid. It’s the top of the craft,” explained Allemeier.

He said the course includes rigorous testing in every aspect of the industry; from kitchen management, to nutrition and hygiene, to running a restaurant.

Allemeier told News Talk 770 he has no plans to open his own restaurant after earning the new designation. He said his heart remains in education.

“Honestly, if I was going to become an entrepreneur and owner that would have happened a long time ago,” he said.

“This has just been a tool to make me a better educator and to work with the next generation.”

“For me, I made the decision to switch into education several years ago and it’s a decision I don’t regret. I love it,” he told News Talk 770.