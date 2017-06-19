Canada
June 19, 2017 4:32 pm
Updated: June 19, 2017 5:06 pm

Delay in sentencing for Calgary mom found guilty in death of 7-year-old son

By Staff The Canadian Press

Tamara Lovett, 47, was found guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life and with criminal negligence causing death in January.

Obtained by Global News
A sentencing hearing for a Calgary woman who treated her son with holistic remedies before he died of a strep infection will take place in September.

Tamara Lovett was found guilty of criminal negligence causing death in January in the death of her seven-year-old son Ryan.

A Calgary mom who treated her son with holistic remedies has been found responsible for his death. Tracy Nagai has the details.

A delay in a psychiatric report ordered at the time has pushed her sentencing hearing back to Sept. 21.

Lovett gave her son dandelion tea and oil of oregano when he developed the infection that kept him bedridden for 10 days in March 2013.

READ MORE: Tamara Lovett trial: mom researched holistic remedies month before son’s death

The judge in the case said Lovett “gambled away” his life by diagnosing what remedies would be useful without seeking medical help.

Lovett will have an opportunity to address the court when sentencing takes place.

Calgary
Holistic Medicine
Ryan Lovett
Sentencing delay
Strep Throat
Tamara Lovett

