Police increase patrols after attempted sexual assault on Bruce Trail

Hamilton police say there are increased patrols on the Bruce Trail near the Kenilworth Access after an attempted sexual assault.

It is alleged that the incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday when a male suspect approached an adult female who was walking alone on the trail.

Investigators were told that the suspect, armed with a knife, forced the woman off the trail before she was able to escape and ran from the scene before calling police.

The suspect is described as a white male of medium height and his early 20s. At the time, he was wearing a navy blue hoodie and bandana over his face.