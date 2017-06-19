Man injured when home-built plane crashes at Olds-Didsbury Airport

One man was rushed to hospital from the Olds-Didsbury Airport on Monday after a small plane crash.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said the home-built plane crashed on or near the runway at around 11 a.m.

RCMP said the pilot was attempting to take off when the plane was hit by crosswinds.

It’s unknown how many people were on board the plane when it crashed.

Calgary EMS said one person was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

The TSB will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The Olds-Didsbury airport is located between the towns of Olds and Didsbury, Alta., about 65 kilometres north of Calgary near Highway 2A.