Province suspends Southern Air Ambulance program

WINNIPEG — The Southern Air Ambulance program has been suspended due to a lack of qualified pilots.

A provincial spokesperson confirmed the program is not currently operating in an email to Global News.

The Southern Air Ambulance program provides inter-facility transport via airplane for patients who would have more than a 2.5 hour trip in a ground ambulance.

It services areas that don’t qualify for the Northern Patient Transportation Program including Dauphin, Swan River, Russell and Virden.

In the 2014/2015 fiscal year 565 patients flew with the program, while in 2015-2016 that number dropped to 336.

“Manitobans can still access inter-facility transports by land ambulance at no cost to patients,” read a statement from a provincial spokesperson emailed to Global News.

The province’s emergency air programs, STARS and Life Flight, are fully operational.

No timetable was given on when the program could be up and running again.