June 19, 2017 2:27 pm
Updated: June 19, 2017 2:32 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook – summer kicks off with a shocker

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

Summer kicks off on Tuesday night in Saskatoon, just as a cold front swings through and sets up a cooling trend for the rest of the week.

Story highlights

Partly cloudy Monday

Warm end to spring

Cold front kicks off summer

Rain later this week

Summer kicks off with a cold front sliding through that’ll stir up the forecast for the rest of the week!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

9 degrees was where Saskatoon dipped down to overnight before warming up into low double digits by morning under mostly cloudy skies on this final full day of spring.

A few more sunny breaks this morning assisted in us warming up to 17 degrees before noon as winds picked up to sustained speeds upwards of 35 km/h with gusts close to 40 km/h at times.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected to stick around for the rest of the day with northwesterly winds continuing around 30 with gusts upwards of 50 km/h as we warm up to a high in the low 20s.

Tonight

As the high pressure system that brought in some clearing slides out to the southeast, clouds will build back into the region overnight as a pulse of Pacific moisture pushes in and we cool down to 8 degrees.

Tuesday

Our warmest day of the week is also the final day of spring, with a bit of upper ridging and a system sliding in from Alberta helping warm us up to around 23 degrees in the afternoon.

That system will bring us back into the clouds during the day with a chance of afternoon and evening showers as south-southeasterly winds pick up to gusts upwards of 35 to 40 km/h later in the day.

Showers are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Saskatoon area.

Summer officially begins at 10:24 p.m. on Tuesday in Saskatchewan, and ironically just after kicking off the new season, a cold front will slide through with a risk of storms west and north of the city.

There’s a good chance of thunderstorms Tuesday night along a cold front pushing through just as summer kicks off.

Wednesday-Friday

That cold front will sweep in cooler air on Wednesday with a chance of showers early in the day before some sunshine later on as we struggle to hit a high in the upper teens with winds at 40 gusting to 60 km/h.

Cool northwesterly winds that could gust upwards of 60 to 75 km/h are expected behind a cold front for the first full day of summer on Wednesday.

A cold front slides through in the first few hours of summer in Saskatoon.

Windy conditions continue into Thursday as we remain in a cool northwest flow under cloudy skies with a chance of rain and a daytime high struggling to get into the mid-to-upper teens.

Winds then switch to the due north on Friday, pushing the mercury down even further into the mid-teens with a chance of showers once again under mostly cloudy skies.

Days get cooler and cooler as we head through the week as arctic air slides in.

Weekend Outlook

It looks like we’ll be getting a bit of relief from the rain by the weekend with daytime highs springing back into the high teens on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies and some sunshine and a return to the 20s expected on Sunday.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Scot Johnson in La Loche:

June 19: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Scot Johnson in La Loche.

Scot Johnson / Supplied

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.
