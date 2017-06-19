Saskatoon weather outlook – summer kicks off with a shocker

Story highlights Partly cloudy Monday Warm end to spring Cold front kicks off summer Rain later this week

Summer kicks off with a cold front sliding through that’ll stir up the forecast for the rest of the week!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

9 degrees was where Saskatoon dipped down to overnight before warming up into low double digits by morning under mostly cloudy skies on this final full day of spring.

A few more sunny breaks this morning assisted in us warming up to 17 degrees before noon as winds picked up to sustained speeds upwards of 35 km/h with gusts close to 40 km/h at times.

It's 17 degrees in Saskatoon right now on this last full day of spring! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/c5QLfyHT2v — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 19, 2017

A mix of sun and cloud is expected to stick around for the rest of the day with northwesterly winds continuing around 30 with gusts upwards of 50 km/h as we warm up to a high in the low 20s.

Tonight

As the high pressure system that brought in some clearing slides out to the southeast, clouds will build back into the region overnight as a pulse of Pacific moisture pushes in and we cool down to 8 degrees.

Tuesday

Our warmest day of the week is also the final day of spring, with a bit of upper ridging and a system sliding in from Alberta helping warm us up to around 23 degrees in the afternoon.

That system will bring us back into the clouds during the day with a chance of afternoon and evening showers as south-southeasterly winds pick up to gusts upwards of 35 to 40 km/h later in the day.

Summer officially begins at 10:24 p.m. on Tuesday in Saskatchewan, and ironically just after kicking off the new season, a cold front will slide through with a risk of storms west and north of the city.

Wednesday-Friday

That cold front will sweep in cooler air on Wednesday with a chance of showers early in the day before some sunshine later on as we struggle to hit a high in the upper teens with winds at 40 gusting to 60 km/h.

Windy conditions continue into Thursday as we remain in a cool northwest flow under cloudy skies with a chance of rain and a daytime high struggling to get into the mid-to-upper teens.

Winds then switch to the due north on Friday, pushing the mercury down even further into the mid-teens with a chance of showers once again under mostly cloudy skies.

Weekend Outlook

It looks like we’ll be getting a bit of relief from the rain by the weekend with daytime highs springing back into the high teens on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies and some sunshine and a return to the 20s expected on Sunday.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Scot Johnson in La Loche:

