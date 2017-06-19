Siloam Mission shelves growing empty, in need of donations

WINNIPEG — One of Winnipeg’s downtown homeless shelters is in desperate need of towels and hygiene products, as supplies run empty.

Right now, Siloam Mission has one towel left in their stock room for people in need, according to the shelter’s director of development Kathi Neal.

“Our shelves are growing empty. It’s a really slow time of year,” Neal said.

On top of towels, Neal said the shelter is in need of blankets, as well as hygiene products for the summer months.

“We’re looking for hats, sunscreen, water and t-shirts as the weather warms up,” she said. “We’re going through hats and t-shirts really quickly.”

Neal said any donations to Siloam Mission would be greatly appreciated.

The shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for people to drop off items. There is also red bin in the parking lot beside the building, open 24 hours a day for donations.