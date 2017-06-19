Governor General says he misspoke when he said indigenous people are immigrants
Governor General David Johnston says he misspoke over the weekend when, in a radio interview, he described Canada’s indigenous people as immigrants to Canada.
“I want to clarify a miscommunication. Our indigenous peoples are not immigrants. They are the original peoples of this land,” he wrote on Twitter Monday morning.
On Saturday, CBC aired an interview with the Governor General during which he was asked to define his thoughts on the kind of country Canada is.
He drew on a number of flattering adjectives, describing Canada as “smart and caring,” a country of people who “look beyond the individual to the collectivity” and believe life should be better for every generation.
He then said Canada is a country based on immigration “going right back to our quote indigenous people unquote who were immigrants as well, going back 10, 12, 14,000 years ago.”
The statement garnered considerable backlash online with some people saying Johnston failed to distinguish between immigration and migration, or immigration and settling.
The Governor General sent his “clarification” tweet Monday morning, shortly before he began presenting honours to 30 indigenous people in recognition of their leadership.
As some pointed out, though, while Johnston framed what he said over the weekend as a “miscommunication” in need of clarification, it seemed more like a retraction.
