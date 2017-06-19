Governor General says he misspoke when he said indigenous people are immigrants

Governor General David Johnston says he misspoke over the weekend when, in a radio interview, he described Canada’s indigenous people as immigrants to Canada.

“I want to clarify a miscommunication. Our indigenous peoples are not immigrants. They are the original peoples of this land,” he wrote on Twitter Monday morning.

And I want to clarify a miscommunication. Our Indigenous peoples are not immigrants. They are the original peoples of this land. — David Johnston (@GGDavidJohnston) June 19, 2017

On Saturday, CBC aired an interview with the Governor General during which he was asked to define his thoughts on the kind of country Canada is.

He drew on a number of flattering adjectives, describing Canada as “smart and caring,” a country of people who “look beyond the individual to the collectivity” and believe life should be better for every generation.

He then said Canada is a country based on immigration “going right back to our quote indigenous people unquote who were immigrants as well, going back 10, 12, 14,000 years ago.”

The statement garnered considerable backlash online with some people saying Johnston failed to distinguish between immigration and migration, or immigration and settling.

"Quote, Indigenous people, unquote" is not something you want to hear from Canada's Governor General: pic.twitter.com/6xIbGysku1 — Jonathan Goldsbie (@goldsbie) June 18, 2017

That wasn't immigration, that was migration. It's a completely different fact with serious consequences for the rights of Indigenous people. — Billy, Just Billy (@BillyArmagh) June 19, 2017

Is this the new history of Canada now? If your family has lived here for 13k years, you're Indigenous, not "immigrants". He should resign! — Kay (@louisa_faux) June 18, 2017

Canada: GG: Indigenous peoples immigrants? After how many millenia does a people cease to be "immigrant"???? Colonialism at work!!!! https://t.co/NmTzIa73QO — Pierre Rousseau (@JNPRousseau) June 17, 2017



Story continues below The comment from the GG was worse than I thought: he refers to "our quote, Indigenous Peoples, end quote, who were immigrants as well". https://t.co/CXFiAPbCkj — Derek Simon (@DartmouthDerek) June 18, 2017

The Governor General sent his “clarification” tweet Monday morning, shortly before he began presenting honours to 30 indigenous people in recognition of their leadership.

As some pointed out, though, while Johnston framed what he said over the weekend as a “miscommunication” in need of clarification, it seemed more like a retraction.