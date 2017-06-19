Peter Watts: The changing role of fathers

Fatherhood is constantly evolving, especially in today’s society, where there is no longer a “standard” role for a father.

During their research, The Vanier Institute of the Family discovered some surprising information to back this claim. On Sunday, on the Alberta Morning News, Nora Spinks, CEO of the institute, spoke with me about these findings.

The stats tell us that fatherhood is anything but a static set of numbers. Fatherhood is changing and it will look very different a generation from now than it does today.

The share of single-earner couple families, with a bread-winner father, fell from 96 per cent in 1976, to 76 per cent today.

Nearly half of surveyed fathers said they are the primary grocery shopper in their household. The share of surveyed men who said they engage in housework that day grew from 51 per cent in 1986, to 76 per cent in 2015.

The rate of men in their early 30’s, who have never been married, more than tripled since 1981; from 15 per cent to 54 per cent.

The share of men who are separated – or divorced – since 1972, more than doubled from 3.6 per cent to 7.9 per cent.

The share of men in their 20’s, who are not in a couple, grew significantly since 1981; from 55 per cent to 75 per cent.

