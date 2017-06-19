22-year-old woman in critical condition after head-on crash in L’Assomption

A 22-year-old woman was critically injured after her SUV crashed into oncoming traffic Monday morning.

The crash happened at 5:20 a.m. Monday morning on Highway 343 near Montreuil Street in L’Assomption, 50 km east of Montreal.

“The driver left her lane and slammed into an oncoming pickup truck,” said L’Assomption police communications officer Sophie Légaré.

“The other driver suffered minor injuries.”

First responders attempted administering first-aid to the woman, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Highway 343 was closed near Montreuil Street Monday morning.