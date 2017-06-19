Possible tornado touched down north of London Saturday

Weather specialists are investigating a possible tornado that may have touched down north of London Saturday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for London and the surrounding area at around 1:50 p.m. Saturday, cautioning residents that damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall were possible.

While no major damage has been reported since the storm, the national weather service is investigating the possibility that a tornado touched down in Ilderton.

“We continue to look at the footage that we found online on some Facebook pages and YouTube videos, certainly showing rotation in the storm cloud that moved over the Ilderton area just after 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon,” said warning preparedness meteorologist Geoff Coulson.

“A couple of the videos showing a brief contact with the surface, it looks like a condensation situation, swirling and some stuff being lifted, dirt and debris, but it doesn’t last for very long. The circulation seems to be fairly broad and at this point in time we’re not aware of any significant damage.”

Coulson said if anyone has photos, video or reports of damage to send them to storm.ontario@ec.gc.ca.

Thunderstorms are not yet out of the forecast this week.

“It looks like its going to remain unsettled, still going to be a chance of some thunderstorm activity both today and Tuesday,” said Coulson.

“At this point in time, I don’t believe the activity is expected to reach severe limits but if it does appear that some of these storms could reach these severe limits, we may see more in the way of watches and warnings being issued over the next couple of days.”

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud Monday and Tuesday with a 60 per cent chance of afternoon showers, along with a risk of a thunderstorm. The highs will be up to 23 C, feeling more like 28 with the humidex. There will be a break on Wednesday, partly cloudy with a high of 22 C. Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Thursday, high of 27 C.