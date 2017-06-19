Calgary councillors set to review ideas that came from Downtown Economic Summit

On Monday, Calgary councillors will review the feedback and ideas that came from the Downtown Economic Summit held in March.

The summit was a joint project between the City of Calgary, Calgary Economic Development (CED) and Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC).

About 160 participants took part, answering questions about Calgary’s downtown core with the hopes of addressing record-high unemployment and a growing office vacancy rate.

On Monday, councillors will review a report on the summit which includes suggested short-term, medium-term and long-term action plans.

In total, 67 potential action plans are outlined in the report.

According to the report, the Conference Board of Canada (CBOC) predicts Calgary’s economy will grow by 2.3 per cent in 2017.

“While job growth will resume, it will not return in the same form, rate or compensation prior to the recent recession,” the report states.

According to the CBOC, Calgary’s downtown office vacancy rate was 25 per cent in 2016 and is forecasted to reach 27.3 per cent in 2017, with approximately 12 million square feet of unoccupied office space.

The CBOC projects that Calgary is unlikely to see any new downtown office real estate investment for at least 12 years.

“Gradually rising oil prices will help Calgary pull out of recession,” the report concludes. “However, the fact is the oil and gas industry has fundamentally changed.”