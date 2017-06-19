Canada
June 19, 2017 8:30 am

Bear tranquilized, to be relocated after roaming Whitby neighbourhood

By Web Producer  Global News

A bear was tranquilized after being spotted in Whitby, Ont., on June 18, 2017.

Durham Regional Police
A A

A bear sighted roaming a Whitby, Ont., neighbourhood east of Toronto over the weekend has been tranquilized and will be relocated by the Ministry of Natural Resources, police say.

The bear was spotted early Sunday morning by residents next to a ravine near Garden Street and Rossland Road.

Durham Regional Police issued a warning shortly after and asked members of the public to notify authorities if the bear was seen.

The bear was eventually located Sunday evening in a tree near Intrepid Park Drive and William Stephenson Drive.

Police said the animal was tranquilized and will be released in a safe area by the Ministry of Natural Resources.

No injuries were reported as a result of the bear sighting.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bear sighting
bear tranquilized
Durham Regional Police
Gardent Street
ministry of natural resources
relocation
Rossland Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News