Bear tranquilized, to be relocated after roaming Whitby neighbourhood
A bear sighted roaming a Whitby, Ont., neighbourhood east of Toronto over the weekend has been tranquilized and will be relocated by the Ministry of Natural Resources, police say.
The bear was spotted early Sunday morning by residents next to a ravine near Garden Street and Rossland Road.
Durham Regional Police issued a warning shortly after and asked members of the public to notify authorities if the bear was seen.
The bear was eventually located Sunday evening in a tree near Intrepid Park Drive and William Stephenson Drive.
Police said the animal was tranquilized and will be released in a safe area by the Ministry of Natural Resources.
No injuries were reported as a result of the bear sighting.
