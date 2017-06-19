London police investigate crash on Bradley Ave

London police are investigating a crash in southeast London Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle collision at Bradley Avenue and Old Victoria Road at around 1:43 p.m.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, including one vehicle that ended up in the ditch on the south side of the roadway. Bradley Avenue was blocked between Old Victoria Road and Jackson Road while police investigated but it has since reopened.

Police say injuries were considered minor.

There is no word on what caused the collision, but officers continue to investigate.

Police have not said whether charges are pending.