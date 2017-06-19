1 man dead after car crashes into parked construction truck in St-Julie

A man died after his car slammed into the back of a parked construction truck on Highway 20 east of Montreal early Monday morning.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said that the accident happened just after 2 a.m. as two cars driving eastbound on Highway 20 at Sainte-Julie entered a construction zone.

“There was a collision between two cars in the construction zone,” said SQ spokesperson Andrée-Anne Bilodeau.

“One of the cars was projected into a parked signage truck, the driver of this car died.”

The other car involved in the collision ended up in the ditch on the right shoulder, the driver escaped uninjured and there were no construction workers hurt in the accident.

One driver dead after his car hit a construction signage truck following a high-speed collision on HWY 20 in Sainte-Julie. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/vaEQnZ6PM6 — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) June 19, 2017

Highway 20 was closed early Monday morning as the SQ investigated the crash.