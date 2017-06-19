Queen Street lane restrictions in effect as sidewalk, streetscaping work gets underway

A stretch of Queen Street between Bathurst and Spadina Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction beginning on June 19 to early September for the reconstruction of sidewalks and streetscaping.

City officials say the majority of the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday, but that there will be some disruptions during off-hours and on weekends.

The work will begin on the north side of Queen Street at Bathurst and move eastward to Spadina. Once that is complete, officials say work on the south side will begin.

The reconstruction project on Queen Street is expected to be complete prior to the start of the Toronto International Film Festival. However, streetscaping in the area may continue until November.

There will be pedestrian access to businesses and residences in the area, but cyclist are being advised to use Adelaide Street or Richmond Street instead.

As for public transportation, the 501/301 Queen streetcars have been removed and bus service is now operating along Queen Street.

Streetcars will resume normal service along this portion of Queen Street in the fall.