London police investigate 2 weekend incidents involving gunshots

London police are continuing to investigate after a pair of incidents involving gunshots over the weekend.

The first happened at around 1 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the area of Cedarhollow Boulevard and Fanshawe Park Road East, east of Highbury Avenue.

Police say they found evidence a house had been struck by bullets.

“There’s not, unfortunately, a lot out there other than that residence that was targeted does seem to be the only place that was of interest and there are no threats to the safety of the public,” said Const. Jason Kenny.

Occupants were home at the time, but no injuries were reported. Kenny said there was no firearm recovered from the scene and there are no suspect descriptions.

Police responded to the second report of gunshots at around 2:20 p.m. Saturday at a hotel at Wellington Road and Southdale Road.

Officers evacuated guests from the building, but no suspicious activity was discovered. Guests were allowed to return to their rooms at around 7 p.m.

Police say there is currently no link between the two incidents.

Anyone with information in relation to the ongoing investigation is urged to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-Tips (8477).