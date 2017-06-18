Crime
June 18, 2017

California woman accused of beating, choking daughter in attempted exorcism

By Staff The Associated Press
Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office
EUREKA, Calif. – A Northern California woman is being held on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child.

Humboldt County Sheriff’s officials say 45-year-old Kimberly Felder stripped her daughter naked and shoved sand into her mouth before a witness tried to stop the attack at a secluded beach Friday.

The witness, John Marciel, said Felder told him she was trying to remove demons from her daughter. He said she continued to hit her daughter in the head with a piece of driftwood while he tried to restrain her.

The mother was later arrested for investigation of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and aggravated mayhem.

The girl was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

