Myrtle Beach shooting leaves 7 injured
A A
Seven people were injured after a shooting, streamed to Facebook Live by a bystander, in a tourist-packed area of Myrtle Beach, S.C. late Saturday night.
The video shows a large crowd of people holding up traffic before a fight breaks out between two men. One of the men then pulls a gun and fires shots, before appearing to carjack a vehicle and fleeing the scene.
The carjacking was confirmed by police, Myrtle Beach Online reported. The vehicle was later located and the suspect apprehended.
Seven people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, including the shooter, who was shot by a security officer, according to WMBF News.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.