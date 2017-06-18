Myrtle Beach shooting leaves 7 injured

Seven people were injured after a shooting, streamed to Facebook Live by a bystander, in a tourist-packed area of Myrtle Beach, S.C. late Saturday night.

The video shows a large crowd of people holding up traffic before a fight breaks out between two men. One of the men then pulls a gun and fires shots, before appearing to carjack a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The carjacking was confirmed by police, Myrtle Beach Online reported. The vehicle was later located and the suspect apprehended.

Seven people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, including the shooter, who was shot by a security officer, according to WMBF News.

