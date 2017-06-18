Collision
Two women dead after SUV collides with tree in Portage la Prairie

RCMP said they believe the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed before striking the tree.

Two women are dead after an SUV collided with a tree in Portage la Prairie early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the single-vehicle collision around 2:20 a.m. on Crescent Road.

Police said they believe the SUV was travelling westbound at a high rate of speed when it crossed the centre line and struck the tree.

Both the 22-year-old driver and the 20-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Both women were from Portage la Prairie.

Police are continuing their investigation. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor, or if either of the women were wearing their seat belts.

 

