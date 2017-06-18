Calgary Flames release list of protected players ahead of expansion draft

The Calgary Flames have released a list of available and protected players as the NHL gears up for the expansion draft, accommodating the new Vegas Golden Knights franchise.

The Knights will take one player from each team to make their roster and it has to include 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. Vegas must select a minimum of 20 players who are under contract for the 2017-18 season.

They must also reach at least 60 per cent of their salary cap through the expansion draft.

The Flames’ protected players are: Mikael Backlund, Sam Bennett, Micheal Ferland, Michael Frolik, Johnny Gaudreau, Curtis Lazar, Sean Monahan, T.J. Brodie, Mark Giordano, Dougie Hamilton and Mike Smith.

Flames players that remain available are: Brandon Bollig, Lance Bouma, Troy Brouwer, Alex Chiasson, Freddie Hamilton, Emile Poirier, Hunter Shinkaruk, Matt Stajan, Kris Versteeg, Linden Vey, Matt Bartkowski, Ryan Culkin, Deryk Engelland, Michael Kostka, Brett Kulak, Ladislav Smid, Michael Stone, Dennis Wideman, Tyler Wotherspoon, Brian Elliott and Tom McCollum.

The Golden Knight’s final selection will be revealed at the NHL Awards on June 21, 2017.