No winning ticket for Saturday night’s $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

The unofficial winning numbers in Saturday’s draw were: 5, 6, 18, 21, 36 and 44. The bonus number was 32.

In the event of any discrepancy between this list and the official winning numbers, the latter shall prevail.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket purchased in Ontario. The winning number was 54008330-01.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 21 will be approximately $7 million.