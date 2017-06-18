Crime
June 18, 2017 9:48 am
Updated: June 18, 2017 9:49 am

Male pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

By Web Writer  Global News

Scene in Mississauga of a pedestrian struck. Jeremy Cohn/Global News

Jeremy Cohn/Global News
A A

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Sunday.

Peel police said officers responded to a call around 3:20 a.m. about a pedestrian struck at Hurontario Street near King Street.

A man in his 20s was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.

Southbound Hurontario is closed between King and Dundas streets for the police investigation.

There is no word on charges for the driver.
Report an error
Crime
Hurontario Street Collision
Pedestrian Struck
Pedestrian Struck Mississauga

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News