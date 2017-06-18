Male pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
A A
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Sunday.
Peel police said officers responded to a call around 3:20 a.m. about a pedestrian struck at Hurontario Street near King Street.
A man in his 20s was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.
Southbound Hurontario is closed between King and Dundas streets for the police investigation.
There is no word on charges for the driver.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.