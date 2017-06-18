Male pedestrian in hospital after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga early Sunday.

Peel police said officers responded to a call around 3:20 a.m. about a pedestrian struck at Hurontario Street near King Street.

A man in his 20s was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries.

Southbound Hurontario is closed between King and Dundas streets for the police investigation.

There is no word on charges for the driver.