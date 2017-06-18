GoFundMe campaign launched to help find Taylor Samson’s remains

Family and friends of Taylor Samson are hoping to raise $15,000 to help them continue their search for his body.

Samson, 22, was studying physics at Dalhousie University in Halifax when he disappeared.

The last time Samson was seen alive was on video surveillance on the night of Aug. 15, 2015 – walking into the apartment of William Sandeson, who is currently on trial for his murder. No verdict has been reached in connection with that trial yet.

Despite searches, police have never been able to find Samson’s body.

Linda Boutiler, Samson’s mother, has never stopped looking for her son.

A GoFundMe Campaign, called “Help Find Taylor Samson“, was recently launched to help raise money to continue the search for Samson.

The campaign says funds raised through GoFundMe will go towards deploying cadaver dogs who are specifically trained to find human remains, private investigators and search teams.