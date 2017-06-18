Rocky Mountain House RCMP respond to 3 capsized canoes in 2 days

RCMP in Rocky Mountain House, Alta. are warning boaters to stay off the North Saskatchewan River after conducting several rescues the past few days.

The first was on Friday, when police said they responded to a capsized canoe near the Big Horn Dam, southwest of Nordegg, Alta.

Four adults and a child were left stranded on the shore of a small island.

Mounties said they responded to another capsized canoe on Saturday near the Big Horn Dam. This time, two adults were left clinging to logs floating in the river.

Later that same day, police said they responded to yet another capsized canoe, this time near the Saunders Provincial Recreation Area, east of Alexo, Alta.

In all three incidents, the parties were rescued and no one was hurt.

RCMP in the area are warning Albertans that water levels on the North Saskatchewan are extremely high, and boaters and canoeists should stay off the river until the water levels drop.